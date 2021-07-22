Emma Roberts Was So Pregnant On RuPaul’s Drag Race

“I was excited to take Rhodes.”
Emma Roberts had her baby bump on full display during a recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.
“I was so excited when they asked me to be on it,” Roberts gushed. “I just couldn’t even believe how talented everybody was. It was so fun to see it live.”
“And yeah, I was excited to take Rhodes. I was so pregnant so he got to come with me,” she added.
“It’s not something you’ll always feel like you’re getting right, but you will get better every day,” she said.
“When in doubt, just love your child and yourself.”
Sounds like good advice to me!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!