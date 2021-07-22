Emilia Clarke Shows Off Accent Skills Reciting “Good 4 U”

“I said I’m good at accents, and we’re about to find out!”

Is there anything that Emilia Clarke isn’t good at???


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

In addition to being an actor and comic book author, and supporting fellow brain injury survivors with her foundation, she’s also apparently really good at accents!

Emilia took the opportunity to show off her skills during an appearance on The Tonight Show — and got some help from Olivia Rodrigo.


The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Via youtube.com

Emilia hilariously (and accurately) flew through eight different accents, including Australian, German, French, and Russian.


Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

“Well, good for you, you frickin’ moron. I guess you moved on real easily. Go Mets!” Emilia said while testing out her New York accent.


The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Via youtube.com

In a California Valley Girl accent, she added, “You, like, found a new girl, and it only took you a couple of weeks or whatever, but remember when you said, like, you wanted to give me the world? Like, oh my god.”


The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Via youtube.com

