Elon Musk Thinks BTC Is On Its Way Toward a Greener Future By CoinQuora

Elon Musk said BTC is on its way toward a greener future.

Also, he revealed that SpaceX owns Bitcoin.

Elon Musk said Bitcoin may have now hit its benchmark on renewable energy in a virtual Bitcoin (BTC) event.

The virtual Bitcoin (BTC) event involved Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk, Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood, and Steve Lee from Square Crypto. During the event, Musk revealed for the first time that SpaceX owns Bitcoin. He also said that Tesla (NASDAQ:) won’t be accepting BTC payments yet after looking into BTC’s sustainability.

While Musk didn’t give any details on how much Bitcoin SpaceX has purchased, he said,

“I do own Bitcoin, Tesla owns Bitcoin, SpaceX owns Bitcoin, and I do personally own a bit of and Dogecoin of course.”

Musk’s other firm Tesla bought $1.5B of the crypto earlier this year, which sparked a major Bitcoin price rally. In addition, the rally came to a sudden end after T…

