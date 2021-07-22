Elon Musk says Bitcoin may have already hit his benchmark on renewable energy By Cointelegraph

Elon Musk says Bitcoin may have already hit his benchmark on renewable energy
Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk has hinted that the crypto industry is on its way toward greener future, but Tesla won’t be accepting payments just yet.
Speaking at “The ₿ Word,” a virtual Bitcoin (BTC) event, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood and moderator Steve Lee from Square Crypto, Musk said that Tesla would “most likely” consider resuming crypto payments for its vehicles — a policy the CEO said the company would be stopping in May — but said he needed to exercise diligence before making a decision.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.