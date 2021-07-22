Elon Musk says Bitcoin may have already hit his benchmark on renewable energy By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

Elon Musk says Bitcoin may have already hit his benchmark on renewable energy

Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk has hinted that the crypto industry is on its way toward greener future, but Tesla won’t be accepting payments just yet.

Speaking at “The ₿ Word,” a virtual Bitcoin (BTC) event, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood and moderator Steve Lee from Square Crypto, Musk said that Tesla would “most likely” consider resuming crypto payments for its vehicles — a policy the CEO said the company would be stopping in May — but said he needed to exercise diligence before making a decision.

Screenshot from The ₿ Word