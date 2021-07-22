Dylan O’Brien Tweets That Boost My Seratonin

Bradly Lamb
12

Dylan O’Brien owns me — body and soul.

Hello world! This strapping young lad is Dylan O’Brien. In case you were unaware, he’s an actor (see: The Maze Runner, Teen Wolf, and Love and Monsters), an activist, and long time fan of the New York Metropolitans*.


Monica Schipper / WireImage / Getty Images

*As a fellow fan of the Mets, this makes me feel such joy. 

He was trending on Twitter recently because of a funny quip he made about the Dune posters — more on that in a moment — and it reminded me that Dylan is actually friggin’ hilarious on www.twitter.com.

So, without further ado, please enjoy these tweets:

1.

When Dylan made this aforementioned joke about the Dune posters:

Couldn’t be more excited to share this film with you all 🙏🏻 Really proud of this one @dunemovie #Dune2021 https://t.co/oio0wMLJUR


Twitter: @dylanobrien

4.

When he and Sarah Ramos broke the internet with their Social Network reenactment:

The scene from The Social Network where Eduardo tells Mark Zuckerberg he better lawyer up asshole starring me and @dylanobrien


Twitter: @sarahramos

17.

When he agreed that this scene from Harriet the Spy is the equivalent of a gut-punch:


Twitter: @dylanobrien

