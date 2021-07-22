Dow Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Dow reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Dow announced earnings per share of $2.72 on revenue of $13.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.36 on revenue of $13.06B.

Dow shares are up 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 16.32% from its 52 week high of $71.38 set on May 18. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 13.69% from the start of the year.

Dow follows other major Basic Materials sector earnings this month

Dow’s report follows an earnings missed by PPG Industries on Monday, who reported EPS of $1.94 on revenue of $4.36B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.2 on revenue of $4.34B.

Akzo Nobel ADR had missed expectations on Wednesday with second quarter EPS of $0.4715 on revenue of $2.96B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5462 on revenue of $3.2B.

