Dovish ECB, upbeat earnings support euro zone stocks

Article content European stocks rose for a third session on Thursday after the European Central Bank pledged to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer, while strong corporate earnings underpinned optimism about an economic recovery. Euro zone shares rose as much as 1.2% after the central bank said it would not hike rates until it sees inflation reach its 2% target “well ahead of the end of its projection horizon and durably.” The index closed up 0.8%. But the rate-sensitive euro zone banking index fell 0.2%, with government bond yields on the decline.

Article content The region-wide STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, recovering fully from its worst selloff in 2021 earlier this week, leaving it just 1% away from record highs. “This news should be a short-term positive for European stocks and the overall recovery trade, providing additional support especially amidst rising nerves over the Delta (coronavirus) variant,” said Xian Chan, chief investment officer, wealth management at HSBC. ECB President Christine Lagarde warned a fresh wave of the pandemic could pose a risk to the euro zone’s economic recovery. Travel and leisure stocks topped sectoral gains again, rising 2.6%. The index had hit a five-month low on Monday on fears over the growing spread of Delta variant. In earnings-driven moves, private equity firm EQT jumped 12.8% to the top of STOXX 600 after reporting upbeat first-half earnings, while Swiss engineering company ABB hit its highest since November 2007 after it doubled its full-year sales outlook.