Domino’s Pizza beats revenue estimates on U.S. strength By Reuters

(Reuters) -Domino’s Pizza Inc beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as its new range of menu items, including cheeseburger and chicken taco pizzas, whipped up demand from Americans ordering food from the comfort of their homes.

Sales at Domino’s U.S. stores open for more than a year rose 3.5% in the second quarter ended June 20, compared with estimates of 1.3% decline, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to $1.03 billion in the second quarter from $920 million a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting total revenue of $972.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

