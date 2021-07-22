Dollar eases amid recovery in risk appetite with Fed meeting in focus

Article content
TOKYO — The dollar was set to end the
week close to where it started following a roller-coaster week
in which currencies were tossed around by shifting risk
appetite, with the market’s focus now shifting to next week’s
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
The dollar index is on track to advance 0.1% for the
week, having barely budged overnight to stand at 92.782 in Asia
on Friday.
That was, however, off the 3-1/2-month high of 93.194 hit on
Wednesday as strong Wall Street earnings helped investors regain
Article content
some of the confidence lost to earlier worries the Delta variant
of the coronavirus could derail the global recovery.
The safe-harbor yen weakened less than 0.1%
during the week to trade at 110.135.
Meanwhile, the euro was 0.2% lower over the period
at $1.1779 after the European Central Bank pledged to keep
interest rates at record lows for even longer, as widely
expected.
The uptrend in the dollar index is “showing tentative signs”
of stalling around 93.0, “but its overall resilience regardless
of the shifting risk mood and the ECB’s shift to a more
structurally dovish policy stance suggest retracements will
likely be limited to the 91.5-92.0 zone,” Westpac strategists
wrote in a client note.
“The U.S. is better positioned than others to withstand the
spread of the delta variant thanks to its earlier strong
vaccination drive.”
The British pound recovered from losses as steep as
1.3% for the week to trade about 0.1% higher at $1.37755, buoyed
by the recovery in risk sentiment even with COVID-19 cases
broadly on the rise.
However, Australia’s dollar – often viewed as a
proxy for risk appetite – was still headed for a 0.2% drop,
which would be a fourth straight weekly decline.
With half the Australian population languishing under
lockdown, economists speculate the country’s central bank could
increase stimulus rather than decreasing it at its next policy
meeting.
“The balance of risks point to more weakness in AUD in the
near term,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph
Capurso wrote in a client note.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0115 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1778 $1.1771 +0.07% -3.59% +1.1781 +1.1767
Dollar/Yen 110.1500 110.1750 +0.00% +6.67% +110.1550 +0.0000
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9188 0.9192 -0.05% +3.84% +0.9192 +0.9187
Sterling/Dollar 1.3770 1.3769 +0.02% +0.81% +1.3779 +1.3760
Dollar/Canadian 1.2560 1.2555 +0.01% -1.39% +1.2566 +1.2552
Aussie/Dollar 0.7382 0.7384 +0.01% -4.00% +0.7400 +0.7378
NZ 0.6982 0.6975 +0.12% -2.76% +0.6988 +0.6970
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)
