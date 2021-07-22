Dollar eases amid recovery in risk appetite with Fed meeting in focus

TOKYO — The dollar was set to end the

week close to where it started following a roller-coaster week

in which currencies were tossed around by shifting risk

appetite, with the market’s focus now shifting to next week’s

U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The dollar index is on track to advance 0.1% for the

week, having barely budged overnight to stand at 92.782 in Asia

on Friday.

That was, however, off the 3-1/2-month high of 93.194 hit on

Wednesday as strong Wall Street earnings helped investors regain

some of the confidence lost to earlier worries the Delta variant

of the coronavirus could derail the global recovery.

The safe-harbor yen weakened less than 0.1%

during the week to trade at 110.135.

Meanwhile, the euro was 0.2% lower over the period

at $1.1779 after the European Central Bank pledged to keep

interest rates at record lows for even longer, as widely

expected.

The uptrend in the dollar index is “showing tentative signs”

of stalling around 93.0, “but its overall resilience regardless

of the shifting risk mood and the ECB’s shift to a more

structurally dovish policy stance suggest retracements will

likely be limited to the 91.5-92.0 zone,” Westpac strategists

wrote in a client note.

“The U.S. is better positioned than others to withstand the

spread of the delta variant thanks to its earlier strong

vaccination drive.”

The British pound recovered from losses as steep as

1.3% for the week to trade about 0.1% higher at $1.37755, buoyed

by the recovery in risk sentiment even with COVID-19 cases

broadly on the rise.

However, Australia’s dollar – often viewed as a

proxy for risk appetite – was still headed for a 0.2% drop,

which would be a fourth straight weekly decline.

With half the Australian population languishing under

lockdown, economists speculate the country’s central bank could

increase stimulus rather than decreasing it at its next policy

meeting.

“The balance of risks point to more weakness in AUD in the

near term,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph

Capurso wrote in a client note.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0115 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1778 $1.1771 +0.07% -3.59% +1.1781 +1.1767

Dollar/Yen 110.1500 110.1750 +0.00% +6.67% +110.1550 +0.0000

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9188 0.9192 -0.05% +3.84% +0.9192 +0.9187

Sterling/Dollar 1.3770 1.3769 +0.02% +0.81% +1.3779 +1.3760

Dollar/Canadian 1.2560 1.2555 +0.01% -1.39% +1.2566 +1.2552

Aussie/Dollar 0.7382 0.7384 +0.01% -4.00% +0.7400 +0.7378

NZ 0.6982 0.6975 +0.12% -2.76% +0.6988 +0.6970

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)

