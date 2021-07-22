Dogecoin becomes the 7th cryptocurrency accepted on Coinbase Commerce By Cointelegraph

Dogecoin becomes the 7th cryptocurrency accepted on Coinbase Commerce
Coinbase Commerce, the e-commerce arm of the United States-based crypto exchange, has added support for Dogecoin (DOGE) payments.
According to a Twitter announcement, Dogecoin became the seventh cryptocurrency for merchants to accept payments on Coinbase’s e-commerce portal. The platform currently supports (BTC), (BCH), Ether (ETH), (LTC), along with stablecoins Dai and USD Coin (USDC).
