Dogecoin becomes the 7th cryptocurrency accepted on Coinbase Commerce By Cointelegraph

Coinbase Commerce, the e-commerce arm of the United States-based crypto exchange, has added support for Dogecoin (DOGE) payments.

According to a Twitter announcement, Dogecoin became the seventh cryptocurrency for merchants to accept payments on Coinbase’s e-commerce portal. The platform currently supports (BTC), (BCH), Ether (ETH), (LTC), along with stablecoins Dai and USD Coin (USDC).