Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.87% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.87%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.87% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 4.21% or 9.4 points to trade at 232.7 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) added 4.05% or 9.6 points to end at 246.4 and Rockwool International B (CSE:) was up 2.69% or 85 points to 3245 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:), which fell 0.89% or 150 points to trade at 16730 at the close. AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) declined 0.26% or 45 points to end at 17205 and Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was down 0.11% or 0.6 points to 554.2.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 92 to 54 and 17 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.84% or 0.59 to $70.89 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.87% or 0.63 to hit $72.86 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.26% or 4.65 to trade at $1808.05 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.18% to 6.3170, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4379.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 92.852.