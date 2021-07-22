Decoupling ahead? Bitcoin and Ethereum may finally snap their 36-month correlation By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

Decoupling ahead? Bitcoin and Ethereum may finally snap their 36-month correlation

Anish Saxena, a New Delhi-based automobile dealer, made “incredible” profits by investing in cryptocurrencies in 2020, just as his business took a hit from the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.

“I had known about and and dozens of other assets for years,” the 33-year old businessman said. “But I only got to invest in them after the lockdown pushed me and my family members out of work. And it helped us survive — big time.”

The realized correlation between Bitcoin and Ether has seldom dropped below 50% in the previous three years. Source: Skew
Bitcoin and Ether trends throughout their histories. Source: TradingView