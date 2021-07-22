Damien Hirst’s ‘Currency’ NFT drop more than 6X oversubscribed By Cointelegraph

Damien Hirst’s ‘Currency’ NFT drop more than 6X oversubscribed
Leading contemporary artist Damien Hirst’s NFT drop dubbed “The Currency” has been oversubscribed by more than six times.
The Currency drop consists of 10,000 unique colorful dot pattern artworks with a corresponding NFT for each piece. Applications for the NFT drop closed on July 22, and Heni Group, who hosted the sale, revealed that 32,472 people applied for a total of 67,023 NFTs. That means that many applications will either be scaled back or unsuccessful given there are only 10,000 NFTs available.
