D.R. Horton profit jumps 77% on soaring house prices By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A D.R. Horton home building project is pictured in San Marcos, California July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) -Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc posted a 77% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, benefiting from record-high property prices as demand outpaced supply.

The U.S. housing market witnessed robust demand during the pandemic as people, forced to work and attend school from home due to lockdowns, sought spacious accommodations. Sales were further boosted by low mortgage rates on home loans.

The largest U.S. homebuilder said it sold 21,588 homes in the third quarter, up from 17,642 a year earlier.

“Housing market conditions remain very robust, with homebuyer demand exceeding our current capacity to deliver homes across all of our markets,” Chairman Donald R. Horton said.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.12 billion, or $3.06 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $630.7 million, or $1.72 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.28 billion from $5.39 billion.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR