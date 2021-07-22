Currency.com joins CryptoUK to help drive greater dialogue and collaboration with regulators and policy makers By DailyCoin



Currency.com joins CryptoUK to help drive greater dialogue and collaboration with regulators and policy makers



Currency.com, the high-growth European cryptoplatform, has today announced it has joined CryptoUK, the trade association for the UK’s crypto digital sector. CryptoUK is a self-regulatory trade association established to promote higher standards of conduct in the crypto sector, help create fit for purpose regulation and ensure the UK fulfils its potential to be a global crypto leader. Currency.com joins the association as an Executive Member.

As an Executive Committee member of CryptoUK, Currency.com will share best practices and recommend how the sector responds to industry developments. Alongside the association’s other members, it will also provide information to regulators and policymakers to help drive new regulation in the sector. Other Executive Members of CryptoUK include Crypto.com, CryptoCompare, BCB Group, Electroneum, eToro, and Simmons & Simmons.

Vitaliy Kedyk, Head of Strategy at Currency.com, said:

“Consumer and institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies and tokenised assets has grown steadily in recent months, suggesting the sector is on the cusp of turning mainstream. As demand for cryptocurrency picks up, regulation and best practices must continue to keep up with changes in the industry. To foster greater dialogue, collaboration and knowledge-sharing between the burgeoning crypto sector and regulators, we have joined CryptoUK as an Executive Member. Currency.com is committed towards ensuring the integrity of the UK crypto sector and the security of its investors and we have every confidence that we can achieve this with CryptoUK.”

Ian Taylor, Chair of CryptoUK, said:

“Our community collaborates to grow the UK’s digital asset sector and help develop a supportive regulatory framework for crypto asset businesses and consumers. Currency.com will bring significant local and global expertise to our Executive Committee and its initiatives. We look forward to working with them to help ensure the UK fulfils its global leadership potential and to foster innovation, job creation and investment opportunity.”

For more information about CryptoUK and its members, please visit cryptouk.io

For more information about cryptoplatform Currency.com, please visit currency.com

