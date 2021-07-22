Currency.com becomes executive member of self-regulating trade group CryptoUK By Cointelegraph

Currency.com becomes executive member of self-regulating trade group CryptoUK
Crypto trading company Currency.com is joining CryptoUK, a self-regulatory trade association for the cryptocurrency industry in the United Kingdom.
In a Thursday announcement, CryptoUK said the firm would become an executive member in the regulatory group alongside Binance.UK, Crypto.com, CryptoCompare, Electroneum, eToro, , BCB Group, Outlier Ventures, and Simmons & Simmons. Executive members are responsible for collaborating “to lead the association’s strategic direction” in addition to working with government policy makers in the U.K. to develop a regulatory framework for crypto.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.