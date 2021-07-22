Cryptocurrency’s latest use case: Music production? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Cryptocurrency’s latest use case: Music production?

A recent collaboration between social influencers Estefannie and Look Mum No Computer, the pseudonym of musician Sam Battle, has resulted in a device that creates sounds (or music, perhaps, to some?) based on the price volatility of various cryptocurrency markets.

Battle constructed a mechanism to generate voltage fluctuations as derived from changes in crypto price, and Estefannie programmed a Raspberry Pi to produce a sequence of relevant sounds from that data.