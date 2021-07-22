Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain files for US IPO By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Argo Blockchain, a U.K. publicly traded company focused on crypto mining, has begun the process of applying for an initial public offering in the United States.

According to a confidential draft registration statement filed Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, Argo has proposed a dual-listing and initial public offering of American Depositary Shares, expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021. The company said the timing could depend on the SEC completing its review process and other conditions in the market.