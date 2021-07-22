Copper rises as China’s less-than-expected auction plan supports prices

Article content Copper prices advanced on Thursday, as investors appeared to shrug off worries over rising coronavirus cases worldwide and as China, the world’s top metals consumer, decided to release less reserve metals than expected. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4% at $9,381 a tonne, as of 0316 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 0.8% to 68,740 yuan ($10,632.14) a tonne. Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

Article content China will sell another 30,000 tonnes of copper, 90,000 tonnes of aluminum, and 50,000 tonnes of zinc from its state reserves on July 29, less than the market has anticipated. The auction marked the second sale by China this month as the government aims to rein in skyrocketing commodity prices. Meanwhile, a new study found two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine are nearly as effective against the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant, which has sparked concerns over economic recovery recently, as they are against the previously dominant Alpha variant. FUNDAMENTALS * ShFE lead climbed 1.1% to 15,935 yuan a tonne and LME lead advanced 0.3% to $2,344.50 a tonne, as German lead producer Berzelius Stolberg declared force majeure on metal shipments from its Stolberg smelter in Germany due to floods.