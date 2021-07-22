Compass Minerals Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second-Quarter Results

Article content

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, will release its second-quarter 2021 financial results Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 after the markets close. The company’s president and CEO, Kevin Crutchfield, and CFO, Jamie Standen, will discuss these results on a conference call on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. ET.

Access to the conference call will be available at investors.compassminerals.com or by dialing 1-833-921-1662. Callers must provide the conference ID number 5772368. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, callers may dial 1-236-389-2662. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website.