Coinbase E-Commerce Platform Adds Support for Dogecoin Payments By CoinQuora

Coinbase E-Commerce Platform Adds Support for Dogecoin Payments
- Coinbase Commerce announced that they began accepting DOGE payments.
- The memecoin became the 6th crypto to be integrated on Coinbase Commerce.
Coinbase’s e-commerce platform team announced that they began accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) payments. Coinbase Commerce enables online merchants to accept cryptos.
On Wednesday, the team announced on its official Twitter account that the integration places DOGE alongside 5 other cryptos as one of only a handful of Coinbase Commerce’s supported cryptos. These 5 other cryptos include , , Ether, , and USDC.
much payment. very commerce.
Just a quick blast to let you know we’re now accepting commerce payments in Dogecoin (DOGE)!
— Coinbase Commerce (@CommerceCB)
