Coinbase E-Commerce Platform Adds Support for Dogecoin Payments By CoinQuora



Coinbase E-Commerce Platform Adds Support for Dogecoin Payments



Coinbase Commerce announced that they began accepting DOGE payments.

Coinbase’s e-commerce platform team announced that they began accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) payments. Coinbase Commerce enables online merchants to accept cryptos.

On Wednesday, the team announced on its official Twitter account that the integration places DOGE alongside 5 other cryptos as one of only a handful of Coinbase Commerce’s supported cryptos. These 5 other cryptos include , , Ether, , and USDC.