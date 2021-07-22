Circle K convenience stores will host thousands of crypto ATMs By Cointelegraph

Circle K convenience stores will host thousands of crypto ATMs
The largest ATM operator in the world has said it will be expanding into Circle K locations in the United States and Canada.
Bitcoin Depot announced today that more than 700 of its Bitcoin ATM machines had already been installed at Circle K convenience stores in 30 U.S. states as part of the new partnership. The crypto ATM distributer said the expansion could provide underserved communities with financial access tools and attract more people to the crypto space.
