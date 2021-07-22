Chrissy Teigen Cries Over Condolence Letters From Fans

In a Medium post the following month, Chrissy thanked fans for their outpouring of support, writing: “The moments of kindness have been nothing short of beautiful. I went to a store where the checkout lady quietly added flowers to my cart. Sometimes people will approach me with a note. The worst part is knowing there are so many women that won’t get these quiet moments of joy from strangers.”

“I beg you to please share your stories and to please be kind to those pouring their hearts out,” she added. “Be kind in general, as some won’t pour them out at all.”