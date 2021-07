Article content

BEIJING — China’s foreign trade growth is expected to slow in the second half due to a high base the previous year, Li Xingqian, a Ministry of Commerce official, said on Thursday.

Rising raw material prices and maritime logistics problems will further squeeze margins of trading companies, Li told a media briefing. (Reporting by Liangping Gao, Shenyan and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)