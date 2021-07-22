China launches new anti-dumping probe into steel products from Japan, S.Korea and EU

Article content

BEIJING — China on Friday launched an anti-dumping investigation into grain oriented flat-rolled electrical steel imported from Japan, South Korea and the European Union following the expiry of tariffs in place for the last five years.

Those tariffs will, however, be reinstated during the investigation which is due to be completed within a year, China’s Ministry of Commerce said.

The probe comes after China Baoshan Iron and Steel and unit of Beijing Shougang petitioned the ministry in May, arguing that an end to the tariffs could lead to further dumping and hurt the domestic steel sector.