China launches fresh anti-dumping probe on steel products from Japan, South Korea and EU By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China launched an anti-dumping investigation on grain oriented flat-rolled electrical steel imported from Japan, South Korea and the European Union on July 23, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.
The probe follows the expiry of anti-dumping tariffs in place for five years since July 23, 2016. The new review will be concluded before July 23, 2022, the ministry said.
