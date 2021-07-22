China launches fresh anti-dumping probe on steel products from Japan, South Korea and EU By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A steel worker of Germany’s industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG takes a sample of raw iron from a blast furnace at Germany’s largest steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BEIJING (Reuters) – China launched an anti-dumping investigation on grain oriented flat-rolled electrical steel imported from Japan, South Korea and the European Union on July 23, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

The probe follows the expiry of anti-dumping tariffs in place for five years since July 23, 2016. The new review will be concluded before July 23, 2022, the ministry said.

