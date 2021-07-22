Celer launches cBridge mainnet, promising multi-chain compatibility By Cointelegraph

Celer launches cBridge mainnet, promising multi-chain compatibility
Layer-two scaling platform Celer Network has officially launched the mainnet version of cBridge, a multi-chain network that gives users the ability to more easily swap assets across multiple blockchains.
With cBridge, users can instantly transfer tokens across , Polygon, Binance Smart Chain and Arbitrum networks without experiencing any liquidity bottlenecks, Celer announced Thursday. The company claims that cBRidge solves many of the existing challenges preventing the full integration of layer-two scaling solutions, including an overly complex user experience and the significant resources required to move assets across multiple chains.
