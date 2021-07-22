CBOT wheat snaps winning streak; corn, soybeans also fall

Article content

CHICAGO — Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures plunged 2.6% on Thursday, snapping a six-session streak of gains as traders locked in profits from the rally.

Soybean futures were down 2.0%, with the latest weather forecasts showing that some timely rains will arrive in key growing areas as the crop hits a critical stage of development.

Corn futures also posted sharp losses, with signs of weak export demand weighing on the market.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of corn totaled a net -40,700 tonnes, largely due to cancellations from China. The weekly total was the lowest since July 2012 and the second smallest on record.