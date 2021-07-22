Cattle futures rise; hog futures mixed

Article content

CHICAGO — CME cattle futures firmed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand for U.S. supplies, traders said.

Hog futures were narrowly mixed, with the nearby contract firm on good weekly exports while deferreds eased on technical selling.

CME August lean hog futures gained 0.075 cents to 106.65 cents per pound, while most-active October dipped 0.675 cent to 91.725 cents.

The October hogs contract faced resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range for the second day in a row. Support was noted at its 50-day moving average.