Cardi B Is Opting Out Of Having A Second Baby Shower

“I just get overwhelmed.”
Here’s Cardi B: rapper, entertainer, wife to Migos rapper Offset, and mom to three-year-old Kulture.
As you probably heard, Cardi and Offset are expecting baby number two, which Cardi revealed at the BET Awards last month.
Anyway, Cardi recently said that she and Offset had no plans to throw a second baby shower, and, honestly, the reason is completely relatable.
Chatting with the live radio app Stationhead, Cardi said, “I’m not having a baby shower. That’s why I did Kulture’s birthday really, really big.”
If you’ll recall, Cardi threw a beyond-lavish birthday party for Kulture not so long ago. Like, bigger than most people’s weddings.
“I just get overwhelmed when I do these big birthdays and I just feel like the baby shower with Kulture’s birthday is just too close,” Cardi added in the interview. “Just to see the same people over again, and it’s like, not doing it.”
Again, understandable!! Do what you gotta do, Cardi.
