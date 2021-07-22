Buy, Sell, or Hold? By StockNews



© Reuters. Moneygram International: Buy, Sell, or Hold?



Payment transfer processing company MoneyGram International (MGI) is one of the biggest names in the U.S. financial services space and is currently a potential acquisition target. However, given the company’s high debt burden and modest ROE, is it an attractive investment bet now? Read more to find out.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) is one of the largest cross-border, peer-to-peer money transfer services providers in the United States. It has been one of the best-performing stocks in the financial services industry, gaining 268.3% over the past year and 110.3% year-to-date.

Recent news regarding the company’s potential takeover by Stellar Development Foundation and Advent International can be attributed as the primary reason behind current investor interest in the stock. As a result, the stock has gained 17% over the past five days.

So, here’s what we think could shape MGI’s performance in the near term:

Continue reading on StockNews