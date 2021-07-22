BlackRock and Canaccord Are in Advanced Talks to Buy Bridging

Article content (Bloomberg) — Funds managed by BlackRock Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. are in advanced talks to buy Bridging Finance Inc., the private lender that was seized by Canadian regulators amid an investigation of its top executives, according to people familiar with the matter. BlackRock funds and Canaccord have reached out to regulators to put in a bid for the firm, which had about C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) under management as of December, the people said, speaking on condition they not be identified because the matter is private.

Article content Bridging would continue as a going concern and the new owners would manage the existing funds on behalf of its clients, the people said. There are other bidders interested in the company and there is no guarantee that a deal with BlackRock and Canaccord will be reached, they said. BlackRock is a creditor in the case. Last year, Bridging tried to raise money to refinance an existing facility with BlackRock and to get additional liquidity at the corporate level. Bridging tried to raise C$100 million in debt to refinance a C$70 million existing facility from BlackRock, David Sharpe, then Bridging’s chief executive officer, said at the time. Maximize Value PricewaterhouseCoopers took control of Bridging this spring at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission, which says it has evidence of mismanagement and conflicts of interest — including that Sharpe received undisclosed payments into his personal checking account from a company related to a Bridging client. PricewaterhouseCoopers fired Sharpe in May.