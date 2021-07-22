Biogen Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Biogen (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Biogen announced earnings per share of $5.68 on revenue of $2.78B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $4.6 on revenue of $2.61B.

Biogen shares are up 31% from the beginning of the year, still down 31.02% from its 52 week high of $468.20 set on June 7. They are outperforming the which is up 15.16% from the start of the year.

Biogen follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Biogen’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.5B.

Intuitive Surgical had beat expectations on Tuesday with second quarter EPS of $3.92 on revenue of $1.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.07 on revenue of $1.27B.

