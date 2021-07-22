Binance NFT Marketplace Launches Golden Ticket NFT by Virtue Poker for Tournament with Phil Ivey, Vince Vaughn and Others By DailyCoin



Binance NFT Marketplace Launches Golden Ticket NFT by Virtue Poker for Tournament with Phil Ivey, Vince Vaughn and Others



Virtue Poker, the world’s first fully licensed blockchain based peer-to-peer poker platform has partnered with the newly launched Binance NFT marketplace to offer a one-of-kind NFT for Hall of Fame and Virtue Poker Team pro, Phil Ivey.

Dubbed “The Phil Ivey Golden Ticket NFT” – this collaboration will feature the first and only Phil Ivey Binance Smart Chain based NFT and will include an entry into a Celebrity Poker Tournament that includes Co-Founder Joe Lubin, NBA Hall of Fame player Paul Pierce, YoutTube phenomenon Mr. Beast, and Hollywood actor Vince Vaughn.

While the popularity of NFT’s has exploded in 2021 – the industry’s focus has largely been on the rarity of an item and reputation of the artist or company that produced the NFT. With this partnership, Virtue Poker and Binance NFT Marketplace aim to foster another angle to the booming NFT industry: a real-world once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I’ve been working with the Virtue Poker Team for over 3 years,”

says Phil Ivey.

“I’m excited to take this next step forward with both them and the Binance NFT Marketplace, and also really curious to meet the future holder of my NFT and get to know them.”

The NFT auction will be hosted on the Binance NFT Marketplace on July 27th 2021 – and is an exciting step forward for Binance as it continues to work to penetrate the fast-growing NFT industry. The event will be hosted on Virtue Poker in August – with the victor winning a seat to the 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event in October in Las Vegas, and being able to choose the charity of their choice to donate $50,000.

Virtue Poker was developed within ConsenSys in 2016 and saw multiple successful rounds of investment that included Pantera Capital, Fenbushi Capital, ConsenSys, and other major backers. Its most recent Private Sale held in April 2021 raised $5 million from backers such as DFG Group, Digital Strategies, Flurry Capital and JRR.

