Binance Australia partners with Koinly for tax reports as ATO ramps up compliance By Cointelegraph

Binance Australia partners with Koinly for tax reports as ATO ramps up compliance
The Australian branch of leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has increased the ability for users to accurately report tax liabilities amidst increased pressure from local tax authorities.
Binance has partnered with cryptocurrency tax startup Koinly to assist users grappling with ever-increasing tax obligations down under. Binance users in Australia have been offered access to Koinly’s tax reporting solution through the integration.
