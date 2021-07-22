Biden Hosts Business, Labor Chiefs Amid Infrastructure Drama

Article content (Bloomberg) — President Joe Biden hosted business and labor leaders at the White House on Thursday as a bipartisan group of senators neared an agreement that would allow the chamber to begin debating infrastructure legislation. Biden stressed how notable it was that two sides used to being at odds had instead joined together to back the bipartisan infrastructure framework. “They’re not here to negotiate with one another,” he said. Rather, “they’re supporting what we’re trying to get done in infrastructure.”

Article content On Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked debate on the still-unfinished plan, though a group of GOP centrists say they will agree to debate on the $579 billion bill early next week after more details are hammered out. The White House continues to be confident that a bill will eventually pass, but Biden is nonetheless gently nudging lawmakers to get it done. Attendees representing business groups at Thursday’s meeting included Josh Bolten, the chief executive officer of the Business Roundtable and a former White House chief of staff to President George W. Bush, and Suzanne Clark, CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Union presidents including Lonnie Stephenson of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Terry O’Sullivan of the Laborers’ International Union of North America and Kenneth Rigmaiden of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, also attended.