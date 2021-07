“Maybe there’s a line we think of on the spot that’s funny for the actor to say, or there’s a ‘happy accident’ in the way something explodes in slow motion that creates a visual we didn’t expect to see. These natural moments in the performance of our actors or how the food naturally behaves on camera are things I’ve learned to embrace and run with, because you never know what you’ll get in-camera. And it often results in something more unique/interesting/beautiful than what I had in my mind going in.”