Barclays appoints Ingrid Hengster as head of Germany By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Barclays bank building is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
LONDON (Reuters) – Barclays (LON:) has appointed Ingrid Hengster as country Chief Executive for Germany, the British bank said on Thursday, as well as making her a global chairman for investment banking.
Hengster joins from KfW Bankengruppe. The move is the latest in a series of appointments as Barclays rejigs its management ahead of reporting interim results on Wednesday.
