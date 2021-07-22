Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 1.06% By Investing.com



Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 1.06%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 1.06% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:), which rose 10.10% or 0.155 points to trade at 1.690 at the close. Meanwhile, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:) added 9.01% or 0.530 points to end at 6.410 and Iluka Resources Ltd (ASX:) was up 7.24% or 0.630 points to 9.330 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Zip Co Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.78% or 0.59 points to trade at 6.99 at the close. Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.11% or 0.36 points to end at 11.20 and Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:) was down 1.69% or 0.06 points to 3.49.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 789 to 547 and 408 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; up 10.10% or 0.155 to 1.690.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.62% to 11.910.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.13% or 2.30 to $1801.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.23% or 0.16 to hit $70.14 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.35% or 0.25 to trade at $71.98 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.22% to 0.7375, while AUD/JPY rose 0.20% to 81.30.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 92.752.