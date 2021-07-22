AT&T Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



AT&T Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – AT&T reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

AT&T announced earnings per share of $0.89 on revenue of $44B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7937 on revenue of $42.66B.

AT&T shares are down 2% from the beginning of the year, still down 17.65% from its 52 week high of $33.88 set on May 17. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 16.04% from the start of the year.

AT&T follows other major Services sector earnings this month

AT&T’s report follows an earnings missed by Netflix on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $7.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.18 on revenue of $7.32B.

Prologis had beat expectations on Monday with second quarter EPS of $0.81 on revenue of $1.01B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.4496 on revenue of $1.01B.

