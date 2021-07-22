American Electric Power Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – American Electric Power (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

American Electric Power announced earnings per share of $1.18 on revenue of $3.8B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $3.85B.

American Electric Power shares are up 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 10.07% from its 52 week high of $94.21 set on November 9, 2020. They are under-performing the which is up 15.16% from the start of the year.

American Electric Power follows other major Utilities sector earnings this month

American Electric Power’s report follows an earnings beat by Kinder Morgan on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $0.23 on revenue of $3.15B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.1892 on revenue of $2.88B.

Avangrid Inc had missed expectations on Wednesday with second quarter EPS of $0.35 on revenue of $1.48B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.3967 on revenue of $1.51B.

