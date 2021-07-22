American Airlines posts second-quarter profit as leisure travel recovers By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo
(Reuters) – American Airlines (NASDAQ:) Group Inc on Thursday posted a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss on the back of a recovery in travel demand, as more Americans gear up for flights after getting vaccinated.
The U.S airline posted a net income of $19 million, or 3 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $2.07 billion, or $4.82 per share, a year earlier.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.