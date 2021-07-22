Altcoins secure double-digit gains after Bitcoin surges toward $33K By Cointelegraph

Altcoins secure double-digit gains after Bitcoin surges toward $33K
Charts turned green as (BTC) price rallied to $32,858, but a number of analysts also cautioned that the market may not be out of the woods yet.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the top movers over the past 24-hours were Telcoin (TEL), Polygon (MATIC) and Axie Infinity (AXS), indicating that the recovery is widespread and not just confined to large-cap cryptocurrencies.
