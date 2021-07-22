Abbott second-quarter profit surges as medical device sales rebound By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Abbott’s heart stents are pictured inside a store at a hospital in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
(Reuters) – Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:) quarterly profit more than doubled on Thursday, due to strength in its diagnostics business and a rebound in medical devices sales.
The company’s net earnings rose to $1.19 billion, or 66 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $537 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
