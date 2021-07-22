Abbott Labs Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Abbott Labs (NYSE:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Abbott Labs announced earnings per share of $1.17 on revenue of $10.22B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.02 on revenue of $9.69B.

Abbott Labs shares are up 8% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.44% from its 52 week high of $128.54 set on February 12. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 16.04% from the start of the year.

Abbott Labs follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Abbott Labs’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.5B.

Intuitive Surgical had beat expectations on Tuesday with second quarter EPS of $3.92 on revenue of $1.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.07 on revenue of $1.27B.

