A Look Back At Her Career

There are just a few Asian-American artists in Hollywood and even fewer Asian-American A-listers. For years, Asian characters in Hollywood movies were reduced to either the genius, bespectacled, nerd sidekick or the naturally gifted at martial arts sidekick of the white guy/girl. It’s only now that a major studio is going to launch a superhero movie that Asians can call their own. And heading this movie are several gifted Asian superstars like Tony Leung, Fala Chen, and redoubtable Michelle Yeoh.

One can imagine the tremendous talent and grit that Yeoh possess that allowed her to swing, somersault, punch and kick her way through the forbidding jungle of Hollywood and plant her flag atop various studios.