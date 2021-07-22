A Look Back At Her Career

Whoever doesn’t like Yeoh should be fed to a crouching tiger.
Martial artist, athlete, ballet dancer, pianist, beauty queen (Miss Malaysia 1983), and hardcore action star all rolled into one: Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh is the G.O.A.T.
After a crackling performance in Star Trek: Discovery, Michelle Yeoh is back with Gunpowder Milkshake to regale us with her kicks, punches, and emotional portrayal of strong women.
But first, let’s not forget that Michelle Yeoh singlehandedly carved out the “girls-with-guns” subgenre in Hong Kong cinema.
She gained international stardom in 1997 when she starred opposite Pierce Brosnan in Tomorrow Never Dies and became the first Asian Bond Girl.
Further stardom was waiting for her when she starred opposite Chow Yun Fat in Ang Lee’s magnum opus, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
Yeoh followed it up with The Touch, Sunshine (directed by Danny Boyle), True Legend, and Memoirs of a Geisha.
Hollywood again fell in love with her when she was cast as a formidable matriarch in Crazy Rich Asians.
Soon we will see her in The Witcher prequel, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the Avatar sequel.
But now, in Gunpowder Milkshake, Yeoh is back to her martial arts zone, where she had always excelled.
Even at an age of 58, Yeoh does her own stunts as she has always done in her movies. If there’s any actress that’s a natural fit to play Black Widow, it’s Yeoh.
Here are some of the fan reactions to Yeoh’s latest performance we’ve seen on Twitter:
If they had given the ‘Green Destiny’ to her, she would have ended the fight singlehandedly.
Yeoh doesn’t get as much screen time as Lena Headey and Karen Gillan but she makes herself noticed whenever she is onscreen.
Imagine Yeoh saying this in accented English, “I drink your milkshake”. It would not sound as intimidating as Daniel Day Lewis but it would have the same scary effect.
What’s your favorite Michelle Yeoh role? Let us know in the comments.
