60% of uber-rich family offices considering crypto or own it: Goldman Sachs By Cointelegraph

60% of uber-rich family offices considering crypto or own it: Goldman Sachs
A survey conducted by major investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) has found that close to half of its family office clients want to add cryptocurrency to their portfolios, signaling the ultra-wealthy are becoming increasingly bullish on digital assets.
The survey, reported by Bloomberg, queried more than 150 family offices worldwide and found that 15% are already exposed to crypto assets.
