3AC-backed DeFi protocol Tranchess launched to track Bitcoin performance By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

3AC-backed DeFi protocol Tranchess launched to track Bitcoin performance

Three Arrows Capital CEO Su Zhu has announced the launch of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Tranchess.

Tweeting on Thursday, Zhu described Tranchess as a “Tokenized Asset Management and Derivatives Trading” protocol.