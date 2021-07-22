38 Actors Who Secretly Dated Their Costars

I had no idea Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson were ever together!
Some costars have so much chemistry on screen that you want to ship the actors in real life. Sometimes, they’re actually together — but the public doesn’t know.
Here are 19 costar couples who secretly dated:
1.
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, who played Penny and Leonard on The Big Bang Theory, secretly dated for two years, but they didn’t tell anyone about their relationship until a year after they broke up.
2.
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne met on the set of Her Smell and sparked dating rumors when they went bowling together in May 2018, but they didn’t confirm their relationship until Cara posted a picture of them kissing on Instagram in June 2019.
3.
Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder got together on the set of The Vampire Diaries in 2010 and dated for almost an entire year before anyone noticed.
4.
Maureen McCormick and Barry Williams, who played siblings, briefly dated while filming The Brady Bunch, which he confirmed 39 years after the show ended.
5.
Twilight saga costars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson did their best to keep their relationship hidden while promoting New Moon, but over a year later, Eclipse producer Wyck Godfrey publicly confirmed that they were together.
6.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell in love on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston, and they confirmed their relationship a little under a year later with a W magazine spread.
7.
Phil of the Future costars Aly Michalka And Ricky Ullman secretly dated for six years, and their relationship didn’t become public knowledge until after they broke up.
8.
Alexis Bledel and Jared Padalecki dated while filming Gilmore Girls, which director Mara Casey revealed nine years after the show ended.
9.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley briefly dated during Saved by the Bell‘s 1989–1993 run, which he revealed 26 years after the show ended.
10.
Miley Cyrus and Lucas Till dated for two months while filming Hannah Montana: The Movie, which he revealed a year later.
13.
Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson briefly dated while filming Journey 2: The Mysterious Island in 2010, which they confirmed during an awkward interview with the Australian Today Show in 2012.
14.
Cole Sprouse first sparked rumors of his romance with Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart when he posted a picture of her on Instagram in April 2017, but they refused to discuss their relationship status until well after their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in 2018.
15.
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin got together while filming Changeland in 2017, but they didn’t talk about their relationship publicly until 2019.
16.
Soon after filming for High School Musical began in 2005, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens started dating, but their relationship wasn’t public knowledge until the following year.
17.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first got together on the set of The Last Song in 2009, but they weren’t official until their red carpet debut at the Oscars in 2010.
18.
Outer Banks costars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes dodged relationship speculation for almost a year before he confirmed they were dating on Instagram.
19.
And finally, Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen secretly dated on the set of Saved by the Bell in 1991, which producer Peter Engel revealed in his tell-all book in 2016.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!