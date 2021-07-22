38 Actors Who Secretly Dated Their Costars

I had no idea Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson were ever together!

Some costars have so much chemistry on screen that you want to ship the actors in real life. Sometimes, they’re actually together — but the public doesn’t know.

Here are 19 costar couples who secretly dated:

1.

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, who played Penny and Leonard on The Big Bang Theory, secretly dated for two years, but they didn’t tell anyone about their relationship until a year after they broke up.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Via Getty

On an episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, she said, “We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up. Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly, and we’re closer today than we ever were.”

2.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne met on the set of Her Smell and sparked dating rumors when they went bowling together in May 2018, but they didn’t confirm their relationship until Cara posted a picture of them kissing on Instagram in June 2019.


Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Via Getty

3.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder got together on the set of The Vampire Diaries in 2010 and dated for almost an entire year before anyone noticed.


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Via Getty

4.

Maureen McCormick and Barry Williams, who played siblings, briefly dated while filming The Brady Bunch, which he confirmed 39 years after the show ended.


Abc Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

5.

Twilight saga costars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson did their best to keep their relationship hidden while promoting New Moon, but over a year later, Eclipse producer Wyck Godfrey publicly confirmed that they were together.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

They broke up in 2013 after a very public fallout.

6.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell in love on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston, and they confirmed their relationship a little under a year later with a W magazine spread.


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

They got married in 2014, then filed for divorce in 2016.

7.

Phil of the Future costars Aly Michalka And Ricky Ullman secretly dated for six years, and their relationship didn’t become public knowledge until after they broke up.


Jesse Grant / WireImage / Via Getty

8.

Alexis Bledel and Jared Padalecki dated while filming Gilmore Girls, which director Mara Casey revealed nine years after the show ended.


Steve Grayson / WireImage / Via Getty

Mara told Life & Style magazine, “We did have a joke about casting all of Alexis’ [real-life] boyfriends.”

9.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley briefly dated during Saved by the Bell‘s 1989–1993 run, which he revealed 26 years after the show ended.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On the podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, he said, “When you’re working on a set, and we were young, there’s no one around, really. I mean, you work and live in a bubble.”

10.

Miley Cyrus and Lucas Till dated for two months while filming Hannah Montana: The Movie, which he revealed a year later.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

He told Star 94 FM, “I think it will make the movie a little better ’cause it was definitely real.”

11.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costars Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair were first spotted kissing in 2018, but they didn’t confirm their relationship until early 2020.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

12.

Matthew Broderick and Jennifer Grey, who played siblings, secretly dated and even got engaged while filming Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in 1986, and their relationship only became public when they survived a fatal car crash together in 1987.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The couple broke up in 1988.

13.

Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson briefly dated while filming Journey 2: The Mysterious Island in 2010, which they confirmed during an awkward interview with the Australian Today Show in 2012.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“We’re really good friends now,” Josh said.

14.

Cole Sprouse first sparked rumors of his romance with Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart when he posted a picture of her on Instagram in April 2017, but they refused to discuss their relationship status until well after their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in 2018.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

15.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin got together while filming Changeland in 2017, but they didn’t talk about their relationship publicly until 2019.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer

16.

Soon after filming for High School Musical began in 2005, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens started dating, but their relationship wasn’t public knowledge until the following year.


Michael Tran Archive / FilmMagic / Via Getty

On the Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, Vanessa said, “We created a bond right from the start. We were like, ‘We’re doing this, it’s us or nothing.’”

They broke up in 2010.

17.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first got together on the set of The Last Song in 2009, but they weren’t official until their red carpet debut at the Oscars in 2010.


Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic / Via Getty

After being on-and-off for years, they got married in 2018 then divorced seven months later.

18.

Outer Banks costars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes dodged relationship speculation for almost a year before he confirmed they were dating on Instagram.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

19.

And finally, Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen secretly dated on the set of Saved by the Bell in 1991, which producer Peter Engel revealed in his tell-all book in 2016.


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, Mario said, “She used to wear my letterman’s jacket from my real high school.”

