3 reasons why traders think Bitcoin price bottomed at $29,500 By Cointelegraph

3 reasons why traders think Bitcoin price bottomed at $29,500
Traders are showing a renewed sense of hope after (BTC) price held onto the $32,000 range for what could be the second day in a row.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that bulls have managed to regroup at the $32,000 level where Bitcoin has hovered throughout the day but traders a patiently waiting for further confirmation that Bitcoin may be in the midst of a trend reversal before fully re-entering the market.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.